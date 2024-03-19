trending:

Biden wins Kansas Democratic primary

by Jared Gans - 03/19/24 8:54 PM ET
President Biden
President Biden gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

President Biden will win the Kansas Democratic presidential primary, according to Decision Desk HQ.

The Sunflower State offers 33 pledged delegates to the winner, with 11 delegates allocated based on the statewide result and 22 based on the results of the state’s four congressional districts. 

The remaining six are unpledged and will be allocated at the Democratic National Convention in the summer. 

Voters could select a “none of the names shown” option that was on the ballot if they did not wish to vote for Biden or one of his minor challengers. Some Democrats have called for people to vote “none of the above” or “uncommitted” in states that allow it to mark a protest vote against the Biden administration’s handling of the war between Israel and Hamas. 

