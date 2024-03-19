Trump wins Ohio GOP primary

Former President Trump has won the Ohio Republican presidential primary, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Trump, already the presumptive GOP nominee for president, will win all of the state’s 79 delegates available in the winner-take-all primary. He was the only active candidate on the ballot.

Trump fell short in the Ohio primary in 2016, losing by about 11 points to then-Gov. John Kasich (R). He ran unopposed in the state’s primary in 2020 ahead of his renomination for president.

Ohio has increasingly trended Republican in recent years, having voted for Trump in the general election in 2016 and 2020 after having previously voted for former President Obama in 2008 and 2012.

The state will likely vote red in the presidential election this November even as it has a highly competitive Senate election.