Biden wins Ohio Democratic primary

President Biden has won the Ohio Democratic presidential primary, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee last week after clinching enough delegates to secure the nomination. He will be able to add dozens of additional delegates to his total with his win in the Buckeye State, with 127 pledged delegates up for grabs.

An additional 16 Ohio delegates are unpledged and will be allocated at the Democratic National Convention this summer.

Biden and Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who dropped out of the race earlier this month, were the only two candidates on the ballot.