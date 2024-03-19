Melania Trump on if she’ll join her husband on campaign trail: ‘Stay tuned’

Former first lady Melania Trump made a rare public appearance Tuesday alongside her husband, former President Donald Trump, where she teased a potential role in his 2024 campaign.

The Trumps cast their ballots in Florida’s Republican primary, when a reporter asked the former first lady if she would return to the campaign trail with her husband.

“Stay tuned,” she responded.

Melania Trump has been mostly absent from the campaign trail or from making public appearances alongside her husband. She appeared at his campaign launch in 2022, but she has not joined him during any of his recent rallies or various court appearances, and she was not among the family members on stage as he delivered victory speeches in early primary states or on Super Tuesday.

The two were spotted together at the funeral for Melania Trump’s mother in January.

The former president was asked during a town hall with Fox News host Laura Ingraham last month about her lack of visibility and called her a “private person” who is focused on their family.

“You know, a lot of first ladies would go out — they want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them,” Trump said. “If I didn’t introduce Melania, she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person.”