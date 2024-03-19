trending:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Ohio GOP Senate primary: Live results

by The Hill Staff - 03/19/24 5:15 PM ET
by The Hill Staff - 03/19/24 5:15 PM ET

Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday in Ohio in the most closely watched Senate primary this election cycle.

Businessman Bernie Moreno has scored the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, while rival Matt Dolan has the backing of Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). Secretary of State Frank LaRose is also in the running.

Whoever prevails in Tuesday’s contest will go on to face Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) in November in a race that could determine which party controls the upper chamber.

Polls close in Ohio at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Follow Decision Desk HQ’s live results here.

Tags Bernie Moreno Donald Trump Frank LaRose Matt Dolan Mike DeWine Sherrod Brown

thppppppppp

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

2024 Candidates

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Democratic
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Republican
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Independent
View All Candidates

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court greenlights Texas law allowing state police to arrest migrants
Load more