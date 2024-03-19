Ohio GOP Senate primary: Live results

Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday in Ohio in the most closely watched Senate primary this election cycle.

Businessman Bernie Moreno has scored the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, while rival Matt Dolan has the backing of Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). Secretary of State Frank LaRose is also in the running.

Whoever prevails in Tuesday’s contest will go on to face Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) in November in a race that could determine which party controls the upper chamber.

Polls close in Ohio at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Follow Decision Desk HQ’s live results here.