Trump says he’s ‘thinking in terms of’ 15 weeks on possible abortion ban

Former President Trump suggested Tuesday he’s considering support for a ban on abortions at 15 weeks, laying down a potential marker on an issue that has galvanized Democrats following the end of Roe v. Wade.

“We’re going to come up with a time — and maybe we could bring the country together on that issue,” Trump said on the “Sid & Friends in the Morning” show on WABC.

“The number of weeks now, people are agreeing on 15, and I’m thinking in terms of that, and it’ll come out to something that’s very reasonable,” Trump added. “But people are really, even hard-liners are agreeing, seems to be, 15 weeks seems to be a number that people are agreeing at. But I’ll make that announcement at the appropriate time.”

Trump reiterated he supports exceptions to protect the life of the mother, and for cases of rape and incest, while calling Democrats “radical” on the issue. He also stressed that any extreme abortion ban would be problematic politically.

“If you don’t win the elections, you’re going to end up being back where you started on this issue,” Trump added.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has over the past year repeatedly dodged questions when asked whether he would sign a national abortion ban if reelected, instead claiming he would find a solution to unite the country on an extremely divisive issue. The former president has blamed Republicans’ messaging on abortion for their underwhelming performance in the 2022 midterms.

At the same time, Trump has repeatedly said he is responsible for terminating Roe v. Wade through his appointment of three conservative Supreme Court justices.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that Trump has told advisers and allies that he favors a 16-week ban on abortion that includes exceptions for cases of rape, incest and the life of the mother. Democrats immediately seized on the report as evidence Trump would push for a national abortion ban if he wins reelection.

The Biden campaign has repeatedly tied state-level restrictions on abortion to Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and abortion has been an energizing issue for Democratic voters. The party rode anger over abortion restrictions to electoral victories in the Virginia legislative elections and the Kentucky gubernatorial race last November.