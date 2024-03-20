Trump, Biden tied in new national survey

Former President Trump and President Biden are tied, each earning 44 percent support from voters, in a new national survey.

The survey, conducted by Mainstreet Research for Florida Atlantic University, asked voters who they would vote for if the election were held tomorrow.

Beyond the tie at 44 percent, 6 percent said they would choose another candidate, and 6 percent said they’re undecided.

The survey comes just after Trump and Biden earned enough delegates to secure their respective party’s presidential nominations, signaling the start of the general election and setting up a rematch of the 2020 presidential election.

According to the survey’s results, more women intend to vote for Biden. He earned 49.7 percent support among female voters, while 38.3 percent of female voters said they would support Trump.

Trump was more popular among men; just more than half of all male respondents in the survey said they would vote for the former president, while 38.7 percent of male voters said they would choose Biden.

The survey found Biden was more popular with voters over the age of 65, while Trump earned more support among younger voters aged 18-34.

According to The Hill/Decision Desk HQ, Biden narrowly trails Trump. The former president has 44.9 percent support, based on 602 national polls, while Biden has 44 percent support.

The Mainstreet Research survey was conducted March 15-17 among 1,053 adults. It has a margin of error of 3 percent.