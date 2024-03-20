United Steelworkers union endorses Biden

United Steelworkers officially endorsed President Biden for the 2024 election, after hinting earlier this week they would be backing him over former President Trump.

The 1.2 million-member union, which also backed Biden in 2020 over Trump, represents workers in auto supply, glass, rubber, chemicals, pulp and paper, mining and other industries.

Union President David McCall said Biden’s leadership allowed workers to carve out more room for bargaining and better support for the middle class.

“President Biden proved time and again during his first term that he stands with working families,” McCall said in a statement on Tuesday. “His vision and leadership allowed our nation to strengthen workers’ access to collective bargaining, grow the middle class, and embark on a path to widespread prosperity.”

Biden has touted himself as the “most pro-union president in American history” and gotten backing from various labor unions, including the United Auto Workers, SEIU and the AFL-CIO.

“President Biden, through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Inflation Reduction Act and other pro-worker legislation, is making good on his promise to create good, union jobs and healthier communities across the country,” McCall said. “Our nation has long needed this sort of sweeping investment. President Biden made it happen.”

Earlier this week, McCall told Fox News “[A Trump presidency] didn’t work too well for us last time. He put a lot of anti-union people in his administration.”

McCall added that Trump has not reached out to him and the former president’s campaign didn’t even respond to its issues survey they sent out to all prospective presidential candidates in both parties.

The Biden campaign is looking to also secure an endorsement from the Teamsters union. The labor union has had talks with both Trump and Biden. The union’s leaders met with Biden last week while also previously meeting with third-party candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West.