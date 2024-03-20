What to know about Nicole Shanahan, a possible RFK Jr. VP pick

Lawyer and investor Nicole Shanahan is among the potential contenders to be independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate.

Kennedy’s campaign posted online responding to the rumors about who would join him on the ballot as he attempts to take on President Biden and former President Trump.

Shanahan was brought into Kennedy’s orbit last month after reports found she helped pay for a seven-figure Super Bowl ad promoting his candidacy.

Here’s what to know about Shanahan, the possible vice presidential pick for Kennedy.

Who is Nicole Shanahan?

Shanahan, 38, is a California-based lawyer.

She is founder and president of Bia-Echo Foundation, a private nonprofit that issues grants for issues including reproductive rights, equality, criminal justice reform and the environment.

She also serves as founder and CEO of ClearAccessIP, a patent analytics company.

Shanahan was married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin from 2018-23.

How is Shanahan linked to RFK Jr.?

Following the 2024 Super Bowl, the New York Times reported that Shanahan “gave $4 million and creative guidance” to a super PAC supporting RFK Jr.’s campaign, called American Values 2024, about a week before the game.

Her contributions helped create a surprise Super Bowl ad supporting Kennedy and leaning on the legacy of former President John F. Kennedy, RFK Jr.’s uncle. The ad cost $7 million.

Shanahan told the Times that she thought the prime-time ad was a “great opportunity to highlight” that Kennedy is running for president, despite the Biden campaign and Democrats largely ignoring his long-shot bid.

RFK’s independent presidential run

In the weeks since the Super Bowl, both Biden and Trump have earned their respective party’s presidential nominations.

Kennedy initially ran as a Democrat, but later switched his campaign to independent. Polls show Kennedy could pull votes from Biden and Trump, though it’s not certain the impact his campaign could have on a general election rematch between the two.

In January, Kennedy expressed optimism about getting on the ballot across the U.S., but said that effort would likely cost his campaign about $15 million.

Who will RFK Jr. pick as his running mate?

In recent weeks, rumors began circulating that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be Kennedy’s running mate.

But in more recent days, Shanahan has emerged as a potential VP pick.

Amaryllis Fox, Kennedy’s campaign director and daughter-in-law, posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to respond to both the Rodgers and Shanahan rumors.

Fox said Saturday she still couldn’t share the name of who was chosen to be Kennedy’s vice president but that she “could not be more thrilled with Bobby’s decision.”

When will Kennedy announce his running mate?

Kennedy is set to announce his running mate Tuesday during a campaign event in Oakland, Calif.

Fox confirmed that Shanahan had “indeed been among” the running mate conversations.

“Her work on behalf of honest governance, racial equity, regenerative agriculture and children’s and maternal health reflects many of our country’s most urgent needs,” Fox wrote. “Her decade-long focus on safeguarding our democracy against the dangers of AI and leveraging it instead to detect government corruption and abuses on behalf of the people – this is a crucial knowledge base that our current leaders in Washington lack.”

“America is very lucky to have Nicole Shanahan in its corner and it was one of the highlights of the VP discernment process to get to know her incredible body of work,” her post said.