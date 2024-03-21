Slotkin neck and neck with GOP rival in Michigan Senate race

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) is narrowly leading former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.) in Michigan’s Senate race, according to an Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released Thursday.

In a hypothetical match-up between Slotkin and Rogers, 41 percent of Michigan voters said they backed Slotkin, while 39 percent said the same about Rogers. Twenty percent said they were undecided. The poll’s margin of error is 3 percentage points.

Rogers has the support of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and former President Trump. However, two other Republicans are running in the party’s primary. Former Republican-turned-Independent Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.) has also launched a bid.

Meanwhile, in a matchup between Slotkin and Republican businessman Sandy Pensler, 42 percent backed Slotkin and 37 percent said they supported Pensler. Twenty-one percent said they were undecided.

When matched up against former Rep. Pete Meijer (R-Mich.), 42 percent said they backed Slotkin and 34 percent said they backed Meijer. Twenty-four percent said they were undecided. And when matched up against former Amash, Slotkin received 43 percent support and Amash got 35 percent support. Twenty-two percent said they were undecided.

The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey was conducted March 14-18 among 1,000 Michigan voters.