Biden campaign: House’s conservative caucus budget is pulled from Trump’s 2025 wish list

President Biden’s reelection campaign argued Wednesday that the Republican Study Committee’s (RSC) budget proposal was pulled straight from former President Trump’s wish list for another term.

The group, which comprises nearly 80 percent of all House Republicans, called for raising the retirement age for those not near retirement “to account for increases in life expectancy” in its budget released Wednesday. The budget also backs legislation that would put restrictions on abortion, which could threaten in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“Donald Trump’s MAGA allies in Congress made it clear today: a vote for Trump is a vote to make the MAGA 2025 agenda of cutting Social Security, ripping away access to IVF, and banning abortion nationwide a hellish reality,” Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement.

“While Trump and his allies push forward their extreme agenda, the American people are watching — and they’ll turn out to send President Biden and Vice President Harris back to the White House this November,” Tyler said.

Biden has repeatedly vowed to protect Social Security and Medicare and has consistently hit Republicans for any threats to it.

The Biden campaign seized on comments Trump made in a recent interview on CNBC, when he said, “There is a lot you can do in terms of entitlements.” Trump has since walked back his remarks, saying, “I will never do anything that will jeopardize or hurt Social Security or Medicare.”