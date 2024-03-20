Trump brings in $20 million in February through campaign and fundraising committee

Former President Trump raised slightly more than $20 million in February through his campaign and joint fundraising committee, according to filings made public Wednesday.

Trump’s 2024 campaign brought in $10.9 million last month, while his joint fundraising committee raised nearly $11 million. His operation overall had about $42 million in cash on hand entering March.

The fundraising totals marked a slight uptick from January, but Trump still lags far behind President Biden’s campaign in terms of fundraising and cash on hand, with less than eight months until Election Day.

The Biden campaign raised roughly $53 million in February, giving it $155 million in cash on hand entering March. The president has been attending several high-dollar fundraisers on the West Coast this week, and he is scheduled to attend another major fundraiser next week in New York City alongside former President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton.

Trump, who became the GOP’s presumptive nominee earlier this month, could see a fundraising boost as he merges his operations with the Republican National Committee. The RNC reported Wednesday it had about $11 million in cash on hand at the end of February.

The former president has been burning through cash to pay his legal fees as he faces four separate criminal trials. He is also facing a looming deadline to pay a $454 million judgment after a New York judge determined he conspired to inflate his assets for tax and insurance benefits and was liable for fraud.

With interest piling on an additional $112,000 each day Trump doesn’t pay, the former president owes the state about $457 million as of Wednesday.

Fox News first reported on Trump’s February fundraising haul.