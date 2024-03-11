Brown, Texas latest universities to bring back mandatory SAT scores

The University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) and Brown University are the latest schools to reinstate SAT or ACT score requirements in their admissions process.

UT Austin announced Monday that standardized test scores will be required again, starting with applicants for the fall of 2025.

“Our goals are to attract the best and brightest students and to make sure every student is successful once they are here. Standardized scores combined with high school GPA support this goal by improving early identification of students who demonstrated the greatest academic achievement, the most potential, and those who can most benefit from support through our student success programs,” said President Jay Hartzell.

Brown University revealed last Tuesday it would also be going back to standardized test scores, which many universities dropped during the pandemic.

The requirement for test scores “will accompany enhanced communications to students and school counselors emphasizing that test scores are interpreted in the context of a student’s background and educational opportunities,” Brown’s announcement said.

In recent weeks, numerous high-profile schools decided to add the scores back, arguing it helps them get a fuller picture of applicants.

Dartmouth was the first Ivy League to recently embrace test scores for applicants again, with Yale University following soon after.

Opponents argue the scores disproportionately affect marginalized students and are not a good indicator of collegiate success.

Josef Durand, an expert admissions consultant at Quad Education Group, previously told The Hill that SAT scores “are a notoriously poor predictor of student success and student potential in college.”

“It is well known by this point that GPA is a five times better — or at least a five times better — predictor of student success and student potential in terms of college and post-collegiate success,” Durand said.