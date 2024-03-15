North Carolina GOP schools nominee previously called for executions of Biden, Obama: Report

The Republican nominee in North Carolina for superintendent of public instruction has a history of violent comments toward Democrats, including former President Obama and President Biden, a CNN investigation uncovered.

Michele Morrow called for the executions of Obama and Biden in 2020, CNN found, along with other comments on social media between 2019 and 2021 that said prominent democrats including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) should be executed for treason.

Morrow recently beat out Catherine Truitt, the incumbent for the position, in the Republican primary, making her the Republican choice for the position this fall.

In May 2020, Morrow told another social media user who said Obama should be in Guantanamo Bay, that she “prefer[s] a Pay Per View of him in front of the firing squad,” and she doesn’t “want to waste another dime on supporting his life. We could make some money back from televising his death.”

In that same year, when then President-elect Biden said he would have all Americans wear masks, Morrow wrote “Never. We need to follow the Constitution’s advice and KILL all TRAITORS!!! #JusticeforAmerica.”

The threats did not stop at the two presidents — she threatened other Democratic lawmakers and top officials.

“Obama did it. Hillary did it. Schiff did it. Comey did it. Yates did it. Holder did it. Clapper did it. Gates did it. Fauci did it. Time for #WeThePeople to DO IT and #DrainTheSwamp!!!!! #NoJusticeNoCountry #DeathToTraitors #ProsecuteThemNow #TakeBackAmerica .@dbongino #KAG,” she said in a 2020 tweet.

Morrow responded to the CNN investigation in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter. She did not deny or retract any of her previous comments.

“According to @KFILE and @CNN @CNNPolitics, Obama’s drone attacks on hundreds of innocent Muslims in Yemen are not treasonous. The insanity of the media demonstrates the need to teach K-12 students real history and critical thinking skills. #ncpol” Morrow said.

Morrow has also perpetuated QAnon conspiracies and anti-Muslim comments on her social media over the years, CNN found.

The candidate previously called public schools “socialism centers” and said during her campaign for superintendent she would want to get rid of the state’s Department of Education.