Republicans for Ukraine launch new ad to increase support for discharge petition

A Republican group calling for more U.S. aid to Ukraine has launched a new ad to increase lawmakers’ support for a long-shot bid to bring a vote on Ukraine aid to the House floor.

Republicans for Ukraine announced Thursday it launched a $260,000 ad campaign to pressure House Republicans to sign a discharge petition for the Senate’s Ukraine aid bill, an effort that requires 218 signatures. The 60-second ad features Republican voters speaking about why lawmakers should support Ukraine.

“You’re not being a conservative if you’re not standing up for democracy,” a South Carolina Republican says in the video.

The ad will be on in the Washington market during MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” for two weeks and will also be played on Fox, CNN and MSNBC during prime time, the announcement stated.

It will also be on a national market on CNN’s “The Source” with Kaitlan Collins and will be available digitally in the 10 districts represented by Republican Reps. Mike Gallagher (Wis.), Ken Buck (Colo.), Mike McCaul (Texas), Mike Rogers (Ala.), Mike Turner (Ohio), Don Bacon (Neb.), Steve Womack (Ark.), Jake Ellzey (Texas), Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.) and Dan Crenshaw (Texas).

“There are enough Republicans to sign a discharge petition, pass the bill, and help Ukraine win. They just need to hurry up and do it,” said Gunner Ramer, national spokesman for Republicans for Ukraine. “Every day Congress delays, more Ukrainian soldiers and civilians die, and the weaker America looks.”

House Democrats on Tuesday formally launched a discharge petition to force consideration of a Senate-passed foreign aid package, which provides $95 billion for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and humanitarian assistance in Gaza. Democrats said the effort, sponsored by Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), would be the most efficient way to pass aid for Ukraine.

“What we are asking our colleagues — Democrats and Republicans — is to sign the discharge petition that will bring to the floor the Senate national security bipartisan supplemental,” Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), chair of the House Democratic Caucus, said Tuesday during a press briefing in the Capitol.

“That is the fastest and easiest way to solve this issue,” he added.

The discharge petition faces an uphill battle in the House, with some liberal Democrats opposed to approving more aid to Israel and some Republicans opposed to the bill without stricter border provisions.

Fitzpatrick has also introduced his own discharge petition that would force a vote on a broader Ukraine package that also includes border provisions that many Republicans are demanding. Fourteen lawmakers have signed Fitzpatrick’s petition so far, while 177 have signed McGovern’s.