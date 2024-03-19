Michigan congressman’s brother killed in shooting

Congressman Dan Kildee’s (D-Mich.) brother, Timothy Kildee, was killed in a Tuesday morning shooting, local law enforcement said.

Timothy Kildee was shot and killed during a string of crimes that transpired during early morning hours on Tuesday, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during the Tuesday news conference.

The suspect in the case is Timothy Kildee’s son. The 27-year-old, who was not identified, sustained serious injuries and is currently recovering at Hurley Medical Center where he is watched by sheriff’s deputies.

“Our family is grieving and heartbroken. There are no words to describe the loss of a beloved brother and family member, especially in such a terrible tragedy,” Rep. Kildee said in a Tuesday statement after law enforcement announced the death of his brother. “I thank the community for honoring my family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The sheriff’s office was called before 3 a.m. on Tuesday due to an incident in Burton. The suspect engaged in a verbal confrontation, according to Swanson. A firearm was presented, Swanson noted. The suspect left the house and reached out to his birth mother. The suspect, who was on foot, was picked up by her sometime between the initial incident and 5 a.m.

She took him to a Vienna township home, where his father, Timothy Kildee, resided. The suspect jumped out while the vehicle was moving. The mother “connected” with Timothy Kildee to find their son. The other son, who was in the basement of the house, then heard a confrontation between Timothy Kildee and the suspect.

“Give me your wallet and your keys,” the suspect said at one point.

The son who was in the basement heard one shot fired during the confrontation. The shot was the one that killed Timothy Kildee, according to Swanson.

The suspect stole Timothy Kildee’s pickup truck and crashed it after driving at a high speed. A wallet was found on the suspect belonging to Timothy Kildee.

No charges have been filed so far against the suspect.

The two people, also driving a pickup, that the suspect hit did not have non-life-threatening injuries.