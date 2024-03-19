Mike Collins calls Texas migrant deportation law ruling a ‘great win for America’

Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) praised the Supreme Court for allowing a Texas law to take effect on Tuesday that would allow state law enforcement to arrest people they suspect are illegally entering the United States along the southern border.

The Supreme Court greenlighted the controversial law, S.B. 4, in a Tuesday order that Collins said was a “great win” for the country. The bill — signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) last year — gives any Texas law enforcement officer the power to arrest those suspected of entering the country illegally, who could later face deportation or jail time.

“You know, we’ve been saying for months that every state is a border state now, and Texas rightly so had a great win today,” Collins said on “The Hill” on NewsNation. “And it was also a great win for America.”

“And it shows that there is a path that when the Biden administration will not secure that border down there that states can at least grab hold of this and try to stem this flow of these illegal migrants coming across that border down there, and send them back home,” he added.

The order is not a final decision, and the case could later return to the Supreme Court.

Collins also said it would be a “great idea” for the Georgia legislature to pass a similar law to Texas.

“You got fentanyl out there that are killing Americans. You got human trafficking going on across this country. We’ve got all elements of criminal activity that’s been going from these illegal migrants crossing into our country, and we are trying to turn over every rock we can find to stop this,” he added.

Texas and the Biden administration have been at odds for months over immigration policies, with Texas maintaining that it has a right to defend itself from migrants entering the country illegally through the state’s border with Mexico. The Biden administration has pushed back on this argument and urged the Supreme Court to block the bill.

“We fundamentally disagree with the Supreme Court’s order allowing Texas’ harmful and unconstitutional law to go into effect,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “S.B. 4 will not only make communities in Texas less safe, it will also burden law enforcement, and sow chaos and confusion at our southern border.”

NewsNation is owned by Nexstar Media Group, which also owns The Hill.