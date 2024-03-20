Florida Democrat wears Putin mask to impeachment hearing

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) donned a rubber mask of Russian President Vladimir Putin on his way to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee’s hearing investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings Wednesday, mocking the GOP effort.

Moskowitz told media outside the hearing that he was there to thank Chair Jim Comer (R-Ky.) “for taking all of our intelligence and using it in the committee,” he said, acting as Putin.

“Maybe he can come see the technology in our grocery stores,” Moskowitz continued, a jab at conservative media host Tucker Carlson, who garnered criticism for his glowing video about Moscow’s grocery stores.

In a subsequent statement, the lawmaker said: “House Oversight Republicans opened this investigation into Joe Biden with the 1023 form, which has now been proven to come right from Russian intelligence. James Comer did the bidding of Vladimir Putin. The mask was worn to provide that visual.”

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) is seen during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing entitled “Influence Peddling: Examining Joe Biden’s Abuse of Public Office” on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Greg Nash)

The Oversight investigation into the president’s son has been sidetracked by the arrest of a key witness, Alexander Smirnov, who told prosecutors that he received the information he testified about against Biden from Russian intelligence. The 1023 form mentioned by the Florida Democrat was related to Smirnov’s statements.

Comer and other GOP members of the committee have downplayed the arrest, claiming their investigation is not based on Smirnov’s testimony.

Wednesday’s hearing featured testimony from Lev Parnas, a former Trump administration aide called by Democrats on the committee, and former Hunter Biden business partners Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis.

Hunter Biden has previously demanded a criminal investigation into Bobulinski. Galanis is currently incarcerated for securities fraud.

Biden declined to appear for Wednesday’s hearing, which are tied to the GOP effort to impeach his father, President Biden.

This story was updated at 11:05 a.m.