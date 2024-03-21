Congressional leaders unveil funding package to avert shutdown: Live coverage
Congressional leaders unveiled their $1.2 trillion, 1,012-page government funding package in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Now, they’re racing to try to pass the six-bill measure — which covers the departments of Homeland Security, Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and State; the IRS; and general government and foreign operations — by a Friday night shutdown deadline.
Many rank-and-file lawmakers got their first look at the legislative text Thursday morning, but both sides are already claiming wins.
Follow along with live updates below.
thppppppppp
More House News
House
Defense
House
House