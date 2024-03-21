trending:

House

Congressional leaders unveil funding package to avert shutdown: Live coverage

by The Hill staff - 03/21/24 10:06 AM ET
by The Hill staff - 03/21/24 10:06 AM ET
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.)
Allison Robbert
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) speaks to members of the press after a closed-door House Republican Conference meeting on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Congressional leaders unveiled their $1.2 trillion, 1,012-page government funding package in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Now, they’re racing to try to pass the six-bill measure — which covers the departments of Homeland Security, Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and State; the IRS; and general government and foreign operations — by a Friday night shutdown deadline.

Many rank-and-file lawmakers got their first look at the legislative text Thursday morning, but both sides are already claiming wins.

Follow along with live updates below.

  1. Supreme Court greenlights Texas law allowing state police to arrest migrants
