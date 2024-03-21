Congressional leaders unveil funding package to avert shutdown: Live coverage

Congressional leaders unveiled their $1.2 trillion, 1,012-page government funding package in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Now, they’re racing to try to pass the six-bill measure — which covers the departments of Homeland Security, Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and State; the IRS; and general government and foreign operations — by a Friday night shutdown deadline.

Many rank-and-file lawmakers got their first look at the legislative text Thursday morning, but both sides are already claiming wins.

