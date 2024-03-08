More than 27 million watched Biden’s State of the Union Address

More than 27 million people watched President Biden’s State of the Union Address across cable news and broadcast networks Thursday night.

Fox News commanded the largest audience, averaging 5.6 million viewers during the president’s speech. ABC hauled in the largest audience of the broadcast networks, averaging just more than 5 million viewers, compared to 4.3 million on NBC and 3.9 million who watched on CBS, according to early figures from Nielsen Media Research.

Final ratings figures are expected from Nielsen on Friday evening.

MSNBC earned an average of 4.2 million viewers, while CNN netted 2.5 million. Cable news channel NewsNation pulled in average of 197,000 total viewers.

The total audience for Thursday night’s speech is on par with that for last year’s address, but is smaller than the 38 million who watched Biden’s State of the Union Address in 2022, a mark that itself fell well short of the 45.6 million who watched former President Trump’s first address in 2018.

Biden used his address before a joint session of Congress on Thursday to rail against Republicans’ lack of support for immigration funding, pledge support for Ukraine amid its war with Russia and tout his accomplishments on issues ranging from foreign policy to the economy.