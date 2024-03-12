ABC nets 19.5 million viewers with Oscars broadcast

ABC’s Oscars broadcast Sunday earned the network nearly 20 million viewers, up from last year’s total.

With an hour earlier start time, ABC pulled in 19.5 million viewers during the telecast, according to Nielsen Media Research data, up 1 million viewers from last year’s awards show.

Buzz around this year’s Oscars was driven by blockbuster hits “Oppenheimer,” which took home best picture, and “Barbie,” which notched a win for best original song.

Several celebrities used the massive audience to voice support for a cease-fire in Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas — including Billie Eilish and Ramy Youssef — and host Jimmy Kimmel made headlines with jabs at Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) following her GOP rebuttal of President Biden’s State of the Union Address and former President Trump.

Live sports and entertainment events remain the largest drivers of audience for the world’s largest media companies.

This year’s Grammy Awards on CBS brought in 16.9 million viewers, the most that show has netted since 2020.