Bill Maher inks new deal with HBO through 2026

Bill Maher has agreed to a new deal with HBO that will keep him with the company through 2026.

As part of the new contract, Maher’s “Real Time” show has been renewed for two more seasons and will air on HBO through 2026 and be available to stream on Max, the company said.

Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO Programming, called Maher, who has been with the network for 22 seasons, “a uniquely powerful voice in politics and culture.”

“Two more years in the dream job of a lifetime, on the network so many dream of being on — I think that’s what we call a no-brainer,” Maher said in a statement.

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and regularly makes headlines with his commentary on politics, policy and current events.

Former President Trump recently attacked Maher after he made fun of Trump’s trip to the southern border earlier this year, saying the commentator has a “major case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME” and is “not worth the watch.”