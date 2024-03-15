Kennedy Center partnering with Netflix for Mark Twain Prize streaming

The Kennedy Center is partnering with Netflix to bring the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to the streaming service.

This year’s celebration will honor movie star and stand-up comedian Kevin Hart, who will be given America’s top prize for comedy.

The live ceremony will be held in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall in Washington, D.C., March 24 and be available to stream on Netflix May 11 as part of the company’s “Netflix is a Joke Fest.”

Other performers slated for this spring’s gala performance include Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon, Tiffany Haddish, Chelsea Handler, Nelly, Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Netflix and continue the Center’s 25-year tradition of celebrating exceptional comedians like Kevin,” Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter said in a statement announcing the agreement. “The Mark Twain Prize, which annually brings the comedy community together to recognize comedic excellence and impact, aligns with Netflix’s standing as the eminent home for comedy programming. We’re excited to bring this spectacular night of tributes, roasts, and hilarity to Netflix.”

Former winners of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor are David Letterman, Jon Stewart and Adam Sandler.