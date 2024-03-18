Lemon clashes with Musk over conspiracy theories, advertiser boycotts on X

Former CNN host Don Lemon pressed billionaire Elon Musk on his controversial social media posts and an ongoing advertiser boycott that X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is facing.

“Why would you quote something you didn’t believe,” Lemon asked Musk in reference to his posts on X about Jewish people, the “great replacement theory” and other issues.

“Do you think if you moderated yourself more … you wouldn’t have to answer questions from reporters about the ‘great replacement theory?'” the host followed up.

“I don’t have to answer these questions,” Musk shot back. “Don, the only reason I’m doing this interview is because you’re on the X platform, and you asked for it. Otherwise I wouldn’t do this interview.”

Musk added he “couldn’t care less” if he’s criticized by the media for what he posts online.

X’s content moderation under Musk and his posts on the platform last year resulted in a slew of major companies pulling advertising from the social media website.

“Why is that not a form of free speech? They’re not beholden to advertise on X,” Lemon asked Musk about the backlash the company is facing.

“Choose your question carefully, there’s five minutes left,” responded Musk, seemingly growing annoyed with Lemon.

“You’re the head of the company, the buck doesn’t stop with you,” Lemon followed up.

“I acquired X in order to preserve the First Amendment,” Musk said. “And if that means making less money, so be it.”

After he recorded his interview with Musk last week, Lemon announced the mogul had ended his agreement with the former cable news host to host a show on the platform.

Musk has said Lemon is welcome to post episodes of “The Don Lemon Show” on X and “build [his] viewership on this platform along with everyone else.”