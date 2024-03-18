Ana Navarro: Trump ‘putting a target’ on Latinos with ‘not people’ comments

Ana Navarro, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” says former President Trump is “putting a target” on Latinos with comments over the weekend referring to illegal immigrants who are accused of crimes as being “not people.”

“So I want to say to my, you know, Latino friends, some of them who might be thinking of voting for Trump,” Navarro said on Monday’s episode of “The View.” “When Trump talks about ‘poisoning the blood’ of America, and he’s talking about migrants, when he refers to them as ‘animals,’ and he’s talking about migrants, when he’s referring to them as ‘not people,’ as ‘invaders,’ let me tell you, people who hate folks like that, they’re not going to stop and ask you if you have a U.S. citizenship or a U.S. passport, they’re going to shoot first and then ask questions.”

“So I think he’s putting a target on all of our backs,” she added.

Trump sparked widespread backlash and condemnation with comments he made at a rally over the weekend when he attacked some undocumented immigrants as “not people.”

“I don’t know if you call them people,” the former said during his speech in Ohio. “In some cases they’re not people, in my opinion. But I’m not allowed to say that because the radical left says that’s a terrible thing to say.”

The former president also sparked controversy with comments predicting a “blood bath” if he loses the presidential election this fall as he was discussing President Biden’s economic plan, which he said would hurt the economy.