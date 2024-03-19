Bernie Sanders launching podcast

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is planning to launch a podcast.

The 82-year-old lawmaker wrote Tuesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he would release the project this week. Sanders added he plans to discuss his recent book, “It’s OK to be Angry about Capitalism,” in the first few episodes.

Sanders is just the latest in a slew of public officials and political figures to branch into the worlds of podcasting and new media.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) hosts a regular podcast called “Verdict,” while members of the House, including Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), have launched podcasts of their own.