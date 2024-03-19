Kimmel on feud with Trump: ‘What he doesn’t realize is that I love this’

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is doubling down in his ongoing feud with former President Trump, mocking recent comments Trump made during a Fox News interview criticizing the comedian.

“Donald Trump has said I’m not talented so many times, Eric is starting to get jealous,” Kimmel said Monday night, taking a shot at one of the president’s sons. “But what he doesn’t realize is that I love this.”

The most recent back-and-forth between Trump and Kimmel started after the comedian made a joke about the former president during the Oscars, asking him, “Isn’t it past your jail time?”

Trump told Fox’s Sunday media affairs program “MediaBuzz” it was a mistake for Kimmel to read a Truth Social post he put out during the Oscars on air, saying the host’s comments caused Trump to go viral.

“By the way, you forget why it went viral all over the world,” Kimmel shot back before playing a clip of his joke and the applause and laughter it sparked from famous actors at the awards show, including Margot Robbie.

“Barbie was laughing at you,” Kimmel mocked Trump.

Trump’s comments and controversies have long served as fodder for late-night comedians.

His relationship was Kimmel has deteriorated significantly over the years after the then-presidential hopeful appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Kimmel also recently feuded with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers over his comments on vaccines and conspiracies theories involving Jeffery Epstein.

—Updated at 4:26 p.m.