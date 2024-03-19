Fox News drops Navarro news conference, offers fact-check

Fox News cut away from a press conference former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro was giving to fact-check claims he was making before he reported to prison for a four-month sentence in connection with his refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena.

Navarro, who would not comply with the House investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, told reporters in Miami on Tuesday, “They can put me in prison; they can put you in prison.”

“Make no mistake about that, and make no mistake about this: They are coming after Donald Trump with the same tactics, tools and strategies they used to put me over there today,” he continued.

Navarro also claimed he was the “first senior White House adviser in the history of our republic that has ever been charged with this alleged crime.”

As the network cut away from Navarro’s press conference, Fox anchor Sandra Smith said, “To fact-check there, it is no longer an alleged crime that he’ll be serving this four-month sentence for.”

“He has obviously been convicted, and there was no evidence that did … that would have excluded him, per executive privilege, from testifying,” she said.

Navarro was convicted last year of two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to produce documents related to the House investigation into the Jan. 6 attack and skipping his deposition before the committee that conducted the probe.

Fox is the top-watched cable news channel and employs a number of opinion hosts and contributors who are vocally supportive of Trump and his allies.