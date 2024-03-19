Taylor Swift Eras Tour film notches 4.6 million views on Disney+

Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” concert special netted more than 4.5 million views on Disney+, a record for any music film on the streaming platform.

In total, Swift fans watched 16.2 million hours of the blockbuster 3.5-hour concert film in just three days. The company said a “view” is defined as total stream time divided by a program’s runtime.

As part of the film, Swift debuted new performances of songs such as “Cardigan,” “Maroon,” “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and others.

One of the largest pop stars in the world, the success of Swift’s concert film on Disney+ illustrates the captive audience the celebrity consistently commands, as well as the value of live sports, exclusive concerts and other events to the world’s largest media companies, as they push further into a streaming future.

This year’s Super Bowl, which garnered amplified buzz in part due to Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was watched by a record 123 million people globally.