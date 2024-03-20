Newsmax host tells Jim Jordan: Biden impeachment ‘not going anywhere’

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty pressed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on the House GOP impeachment probe into President Biden, repeatedly asking him if a vote on impeaching Biden would be put up for a vote on the floor.

“So, is this moving? Again, seven and a half months to go until the election … is impeachment the next step? Are you going to hold a vote on the House floor?” Finnerty asked Jordan during an appearance on his show Wednesday morning.

“Unless you get Democratic votes, this is going to be real tough. So, it kind of seems like you’re chasing your tail at this point because this is not going to go anywhere.”

Jordan said it was a “fair question” and acknowledged House Republicans have “a small majority not on just this issue but a host of issues.”

“So we’re going to do our work, and then we don’t have a timeline. We don’t have a specific outcome we’re trying to get to,” Jordan said. “Our job is to do our job, and the Constitution says the legislative branch, the Congress, does oversight, it’s part of our duty.”

The back-and-forth between the host and lawmaker was first highlighted by Mediate.

Last week, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) did not commit to holding a vote on articles of impeachment against Biden, as his conference faces increased scrutiny over the merits of its probe, having turned up scant evidence of wrongdoing against the president.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, proclaimed the impeachment inquiry as effectively over last month, after an FBI informant who was central to the GOP’s case was indicted for lying about bribery claims related to the president and his son, Hunter Biden.

Alexander Smirnov, the former FBI informant, reportedly told the Department of Justice that “officials associated with Russian intelligence” were involved in devising the false claims.

“It appears like the whole thing is not only, obviously, false and fraudulent, but a product of Russian disinformation and propaganda,” Raskin said last month. “And that’s been the motor force behind this investigation for more than a year.”