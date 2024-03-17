The government agency scammers spoof most seems so innocent

(NEXSTAR) – The organization that dupes people into handing over their money and personal information isn’t a fake IRS or imposter Social Security Administration. It isn’t a private company either – though one recent Amazon scam did trick a financial advice columnist into handing over $50,000 in a shoe box.

More than any other organization, scammers find success impersonating the U.S. Postal Service, according to a report released by the Better Business Bureau.

How do these scams work? The majority are phishing schemes, sent by text or email, explains Melanie McGovern, director of public relations for BBB.

One example reads: “The USPS package has arrived at the warehouse and cannot be delivered due to incomplete address information. Please confirm your address in the link within 12 hours.”

But if you click the link, and fill out the form to “claim” your package, you’ve been tricked into handing over personal information.

Legitimate delivery services, like the USPS, FedEx and UPS, usually leave a “missed delivery” note on your door instead of reaching you by text. To avoid this scam, keep track of what you order online and use the sellers’ websites to track deliveries. Don’t click on links that are sent to you unsolicited.

You can also sign up for USPS Informed Delivery, a free service that sends you a picture of the mail coming your way before it arrives.

Scammers like to impersonate brands and organizations that people trust to catch their victims off guard.

The top 10 impersonated organizations in 2023, according to the BBB, were:

U.S. Postal Service Amazon Publishers Clearing House Geek Squad Norton PayPal Microsoft Walmart Facebook McAfee

Surprisingly, the most vulnerable age group last year wasn’t the elderly, according to BBB’s Risk Report. Young people, ages 18 to 24, reported the highest median loss from scams at $155.