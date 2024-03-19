What to know about ketamine after Elon Musk discusses use of drug

(NEXSTAR) — In an interview lasting more than an hour, former CNN reporter Don Lemon and Tesla CEO Elon Musk went back and forth over various topics, including conspiracy theories, advertiser boycotts on Musk’s X, and the 2024 presidential election.

During the discussion, posted in full on X, Lemon also pressed Musk about his ketamine use.

Musk has repeatedly posted on X about ketamine, saying he believes “ketamine taken occasionally is a better option” for those experiencing depression than traditional antidepressants.

When Lemon asked, Musk said he has a prescription for ketamine, although he pushed back, calling it “pretty private to ask someone about a medical prescription.” He described “times when I have a sort of a negative chemical state in my brain, like depression, I guess,” and said that ketamine can be helpful for alleviating “a negative frame of mind.”

Ketamine made headlines late last year when a medical examiner determined “Friends” actor Matthew Perry died as a result of “the acute effects of ketamine.” Perry, 54, was reportedly “receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety.”

Here are 3 things to know about ketamine and its uses:

What is ketamine?

It was originally developed for use as a battlefield anesthetic during the Vietnam War, Dr. Caleb Alexander, a professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins and co-director of the Center for Drug Safety and Effectiveness, said during a January podcast episode.

Ketamine, a controlled but legal substance, is now used in medical settings as an anesthetic and for treatment-resistant depression. It is known to have “some hallucinogenic effects,” the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Ketamine distorts the perception of sight and sound and makes the user feel disconnected and not in control,” the DEA explains. “It is referred to as a ‘dissociative anesthetic hallucinogen’ because it makes patients feel detached from their pain and environment.”

Yale Medicine says that ketamine can trigger the brain to form new neural connections which could in turn “give patients the opportunity to develop more positive thoughts and behavior.”

The Food and Drug Administration notes that ketamine is not approved for the treatment of any psychiatric disorder. In 2019, however, the agency approved a prescription version of ketamine, a nasal spray known as esketamine (or Spravato), for hard-to-treat depression, according to Harvard Medical School.

Are there safety concerns associated with ketamine?

Authorities warn that ketamine can cause “dissociative sensations and hallucinogenic effects.” In addition to the impacts listed above, ketamine can lead to other unwanted effects, like agitation, depression, cognitive difficulties, unconsciousness, and amnesia, the DEA outlines.

Alexander explained that the side effects of ketamine can be delayed and may not always be short-lived. He adds that there is a risk of addiction with ketamine, but there is not the same level of evidence against the drug as there is for opioids.

The DEA explains that ketamine is known to be abused through injects, mixing a liquid or powder form with another liquid, or snorting or smoking the powder.

Lemon pressed Musk, asking if he believes he ever abuses drugs. In response, Musk said he doesn’t think so, adding that, “If you’ve used too much ketamine, you can’t really get work done,” he said. “I have a lot of work.”

Are there benefits of ketamine?

While there are risks to the drug, it has been known to be effective when it comes to its intended uses.

According to the Mayo Clinic, ketamine given through an IV has been found to “provide rapid relief” of treatment-resistant depression, or TRD. That relief has been known to last for days to weeks, and doses are usually given in decreasing frequency before potentially being tapered off. The nasal spray version, esketamine, has also been found to ease depression symptoms within several hours. That relief can last for several weeks as well.

Dr. Peter Grinspoon writes in an article for Harvard Health that the relief from TRD experienced with the use of ketamine is typically faster than that seen with antidepressant medicine. He notes, however, that “ketamine isn’t a first-option treatment for depression.”

“It’s generally only when other, more longstanding treatments haven’t been effective,” he explains. “Ketamine doesn’t offer a cure; rather, it improves symptoms of depression for a certain amount of time.”

Dr. Grinspoon, as well as Dr. Alexander and other medical experts, warn against self-medication. Instead, speak with a healthcare provider to determine if it’s the right treatment for you.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.