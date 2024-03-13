trending:

Amie Parnes returning to The Hill as Senior Correspondent

by TheHill.com - 03/13/24 9:00 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 03/13/24 9:00 AM ET

Announcement from: Ian Swanson, Managing Editor and Bob Cusack, Editor-in-Chief 

We wanted to let you know of some big news: Amie Parnes is returning to The Hill as a senior correspondent.

As many of you know, Amie was a senior correspondent at The Hill for nearly a dozen years before leaving last year for The Messenger. Amie is a fantastic reporter and a best-selling author who is working on her fourth book – a dual biography on Bill and Hillary Clinton. 

Prior to coming to The Hill, Amie worked as a staff reporter for Politico where she covered the 2008 presidential campaign and the Obama White House. She has been a regular non-partisan analyst for years on CNN, MSNBC, and ABC, among others. 

Please welcome Amie home when you can. Her first day back will be Monday. 

Ian and Bob

