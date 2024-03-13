Amie Parnes returning to The Hill as Senior Correspondent

Announcement from: Ian Swanson, Managing Editor and Bob Cusack, Editor-in-Chief

We wanted to let you know of some big news: Amie Parnes is returning to The Hill as a senior correspondent.

As many of you know, Amie was a senior correspondent at The Hill for nearly a dozen years before leaving last year for The Messenger. Amie is a fantastic reporter and a best-selling author who is working on her fourth book – a dual biography on Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Prior to coming to The Hill, Amie worked as a staff reporter for Politico where she covered the 2008 presidential campaign and the Obama White House. She has been a regular non-partisan analyst for years on CNN, MSNBC, and ABC, among others.

Please welcome Amie home when you can. Her first day back will be Monday.

Ian and Bob