Manchin warns Ukraine could be ‘worst atrocity in history’

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) urged Congress to pass Ukraine aid and warned that lack of assistance could lead to the embattled country facing the “worst atrocity in history.”

Machin’s call for passing foreign assistance comes as the legislation has stalled in Congress while the Ukrainian military has been struggling with lacking resources and Russian troops advancing further.

“We can’t let Ukraine go through this, if it comes through the spring and we haven’t helped Ukraine God help us,” Manchin told Axios’ Niala Boodhoo during his Tuesday appearance on Axios’ annual What’s Next Summit in Washington, DC.

“That’ll be the worst atrocity in history that your children or grandchildren be reading about that we’ve done,” he said.

The Senate passed the foreign aid package, which includes $60 billion for Ukraine, last month. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has not put the bill on the floor, saying it lacks necessary border provisions.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has pressured Johnson to put the legislation on the floor. President Biden and other foreign leaders have echoed similar messages as Johnson and other House lawmakers race to avert a partial government shutdown slated for Friday. Johnson has said he wants to fund the government first and then focus on passing the foreign aid package, which also incorporates aid to Israel and Taiwan, along with increased funding for the southern border.

Manchin’s remarks ring similar to comments made by Democratic leadership in both chambers, as Kyiv supporters are pressuring Congress to pass assistance before this holiday recess.

The West Virginia senator is getting closer to finishing off his final term in the Senate. He said last November he won’t be seeking reelection. Last month, he said won’t be running for president.

But last week, CNN reported that Manchin discussed a long-shot idea with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) of entering the Senate race before the August filing deadline.

“I think that’s a long, long, long-shot scenario,” Manchin said. “So, I don’t anticipate that happening. I don’t anticipate running.”

But when asked if his remarks meant he is completely abandoning the idea, the moderate senator said, “I don’t know if anything in Washington, D.C., is 100%.”