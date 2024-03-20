Senate Democrats press Biden to establish two-state solution for Israel, Palestine

A group of 19 Democratic senators led by Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) have sent a letter to President Biden urging his administration to establish a “bold, public framework” for establishing a two-state solution recognizing a “nonmilitarized Palestinian state” after the war in Gaza.

The senators argue that Biden needs to “reignite U.S. leadership on a diplomatic solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

“We call on you to publicly outline a path for the United States to recognize a nonmilitarized Palestinian state,” they wrote.

The letter comes amid mounting Democratic concern over civilian casualties in the Gazan war and reports that children are suffering from starvation and malnutrition because humanitarian supplies have been blocked by the fighting.

“Given the severity of the current crisis, this moment requires determined U.S. leadership that must move beyond facilitation,” the senators wrote.

“As such, we request the Biden Administration promptly establish a bold, public framework outlining the steps necessary for the U.S. to recognize a nonmilitarized Palestinian state, which includes the West Bank and Gaza, to be governed by a revitalized and reformed Palestinian Authority,” they said.

Democratic Sens. Tammy Baldwin (Wis.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Chris Coons (Del.), Dick Durbin (Ill.), Martin Heinrich (N.M.), Mazie Hirono (Hawaii), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Ed Markey (Mass.), Jeff Merkley (Ore.), Chris Murphy (Conn.), Brian Schatz (Hawaii), Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.), Tina Smith (Minn.), Chris Van Hollen (Md.), Raphael Warnock (Ga.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Peter Welch (Vt.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.) also signed the letter.

It comes a few days after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in American history, delivered a landmark speech on the Senate floor reaffirming his support for a two-state solution to achieve peace in Israel and Palestine.

Schumer also called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an “obstacle to peace” and urged Israelis to hold new elections.

The senators who signed the letter to Biden said his administration should put forth a framework for peace that includes a set of governmental and institutional reforms to the Palestinian Authority.

They specifically want to reform the Palestinian Authority’s education, judicial and security systems, and combat corruption and incitement to violence in Palestinian territories.

They say that any Palestinian Authority that is to govern the West Bank and Gaza must reaffirm its recognition of the state of Israel and adopt a mandate that Palestinian government ministers and senior officials accept the principle of two states and renounce Hamas and all terrorist activity.

The senators also called on Biden to “lead and push the Israeli government” to limit violence against Palestinians by Jewish settlers in the West Bank.

They wrote that they “have been particularly disappointed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to engage on a path to a Palestinian state” and urged the administration to press the Israeli government to end home demolitions and evictions of Palestinians from their property in the West Bank.

They want an end to Israeli settlement planning and construction in the West Bank, a release of customs revenues to the Palestinian Authority and the reactivation of work permits for Palestinians to enter Israel from the West Bank.

“By providing a roadmap for U.S. recognition of a Palestinian state, the United States can set a path to finally realizing a two-state solution and reinvigorate conversations towards a comprehensive regional peace plan,” the senators wrote, asserting it would be in the best interest of both Palestinians and “our ally Israel.”