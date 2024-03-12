Clouds likely on day of eclipse in these places, according to Farmers’ Almanac

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Millions across the country are preparing for the total solar eclipse on April 8 but some may get clearer views than others, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

The almanac recently released its weather forecast predictions for areas inside and outside the path of totality. Those planning to view the eclipse in the southwest U.S. might be luckier than those in the northern part of the country when it comes to cloud cover and visibility.

See the Farmers’ Almanac regional forecast and 2024 solar eclipse durations for major cities in the path of totality:

City Duration of Totality

(Start of Total Eclipse) Regional Forecast Austin, Texas 1 min. 53 sec. (1:36 p.m.) Weather will be fair for much of Texas, but clouds may be an issue for viewers in Oklahoma and Arkansas. Dallas, Texas 3 min. 47 sec. (1:40 p.m.) Weather will be fair for much of Texas, but clouds may be an issue for viewers in Oklahoma and Arkansas. Little Rock, Arkansas 2 min. 33 sec. (1:51 p.m.) Weather will be fair for much of Texas, but clouds may be an issue for viewers in Oklahoma and Arkansas. Cape Girardeau, Missouri 4 min. 06 sec. (1:58 p.m.) Missouri will be dry and cool but have scattered clouds Carbondale, Illinois 4 min. 08 sec. (1:59 p.m.) Eclipse-watchers in IL should get good views, but Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio may not. Showers and thunderstorms increase from Ohio Valley, points east. Indianapolis, Indiana 3 min. 46 sec. (3:06 p.m.) Eclipse-watchers in IL should get good views, but Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio may not. Showers and thunderstorms increase from Ohio Valley, points east. Cleveland, Ohio 3 min. 50 sec. (3:13 p.m.) Eclipse-watchers in IL should get good views, but Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio may not. Showers and thunderstorms increase from Ohio Valley, points east. Erie, Pennsylvania 3 min. 43 sec. (3:16 p.m.) Clouds are likely to eclipse the eclipse for Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine. Showers and thunderstorms are possible. Buffalo, New York 3 min. 45 sec. (3:18 p.m.) Clouds are likely to eclipse the eclipse for Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine. Showers and thunderstorms are possible. Burlington, Vermont 3 min. 14 sec. (3:26 p.m.) Clouds are likely to eclipse the eclipse for Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine. Showers and thunderstorms are possible. (Courtesy: Farmers’ Almanac)

Forbes spoke with the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies about the upcoming eclipse.

Texas is the best spot to view the eclipse with around 40% chance of clouds on April 8 and the chances increase the further north you go, according to the CIMSS.

CIMSS also has an interactive timelapse showing the satellite image of the path every April 8 since 1970.

They also have some advice for those looking for clear skies to view the eclipse:

Check local weather forecasts starting on April 6, when they begin to be accurate.

Remember the “eclipse cooling” effect of the sun blocking the moon can cause a number of certain types of clouds.

Follow local meteorologists in the path that will be following cloud cover, the best places to view the eclipses and the local plans for the event.

If you’re interested in the historic averages when it comes to cloud cover over your address, scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies created a searchable map that will show you just that.

To use the map, click on the image above. (Credit: NOAA/North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies)

The map utilizes eclipse times from NASA, along with three decades-worth of weather data that include hourly average cloud cover, temperature, dewpoint, heat index and wind chill conditions. By clicking on the black tab at the bottom of the map you can bring up a list of cities and historic data on cloud cover, weather and more.

If you can’t make it to an area with clear skies on April 8, there won’t be another eclipse crossing the contiguous United States until 2045.