Hur to testify as a private citizen

Special Counsel Robert Hur will testify as a private citizen before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday after leaving the Department of Justice (DOJ), a source familiar confirmed to The Hill.

The source added that Hur will still be bound by DOJ policies and protocols because he is testifying about his work for the agency. When DOJ employees, former or current, are set to testify, they receive a letter explaining the bounds of DOJ policy, the source said.

Hur’s work for the Justice Department ended last week when he resigned from the agency following the conclusion of the investigation into President Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Other special counsels, like Hur, have resigned at the conclusion of their work. Special counsel Robert Mueller, who led the investigation into Russian inference in the 2016 election, resigned after the conclusion of the investigation.

Hur in his testimony on Tuesday is expected to defend his decision to comment on Biden’s memory. His report referred to Biden, 81, as an elderly man with a memory problem.

Hur is making his first public remarks since releasing the report that found Biden intentionally kept the classified documents that were found at his home and old office.