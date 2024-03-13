Man pleads guilty to scheme to create giant sheep hybrids for captive hunting

A Montana man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felony charges connected to an effort to create a giant sheep hybrid for captive hunting, the Justice Department announced.

Arthur “Jack” Schubarth, 80, owns and operates Sun River Enterprises LLC, also known as Schubarth Ranch, according to the Justice Department. The press release describes the ranch as being engaged in purchasing, selling and breeding of “alternative livestock,” which can include mountain sheep and mountain goats — with the primary market of captive hunting operations.

Schubarth was accused of conspiring with at least five others to create a larger hybrid species of sheep between 2013 and 2021 in an effort to get higher prices from shooting preserves, the press release states. He was charged with conspiring to violate the Lacey Act and then violating the act.

The Lacey Act is meant to combat the illegal trafficking of wildlife, fish and plants, according to the Department of Agriculture. The Justice Department said Schubarth brought parts of the largest sheep in the world from Kyrgyzstan into the United States, but did not declare the importation.

The Marco Polo argali sheep are protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species and the U.S. Endangered Species Act and are also prohibited in Montana to “protect native sheep from disease and hybridization,” according to the Justice Department.

This kind of sheep is native to higher elevations of the Pamir region of Central Asia and can weigh more than 300 pounds with horns that can grow up to 5 feet long.

Schubarth sent parts of the argali sheep to a laboratory to create cloned embryos that he implanted in ewes on his ranch. This resulted in the birth of one genetic male Marco Polo argali, which he used semen from to impregnate other species of ewes in an effort to create a hybrid breed.

He was also accused of making false veterinary inspection certificates to move the sheep in and out of Montana.

“This was an audacious scheme to create massive hybrid sheep species to be sold and hunted as trophies,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.

“In pursuit of this scheme, Schubarth violated international law and the Lacey Act, both of which protect the viability and health of native populations of animals.”

The Justice Department noted that he can serve a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for each felony charge. Schubarth is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.

