South Dakota lawmaker calls for inquiry into Noem dental work, promo video

A Democratic lawmaker in South Dakota requested an inquiry into Gov. Kristi Noem (R) on Wednesday after the governor posted a video promoting a Texas cosmetic dentistry firm.

State Sen. Reynold Nesiba (D) said the video — which he described as an “infomercial” — “raises a number of questions,” adding to concerns that Noem could have broken the law by posting unmarked advertising or accepting gifts.

The Noem video features before and after shots of recent cosmetic surgery for her teeth and a testimonial from her that appears to be shot inside the company’s Houston office.

“I’m the governor of South Dakota and had the opportunity to come to Smile Texas to fix my teeth, which has been absolutely amazing,” Noem, who is seen as a potential running mate for former President Trump, says at the beginning of the video.

Consumer advocacy group Travelers United sued Noem on Wednesday, claiming the video constitutes undisclosed advertisements, violating consumer protection law.

Nesiba told The Associated Press that he wonders whether Noem was compensated for the surgery or used her state plane to fly to Texas, referring to previous controversies over Noem’s use of the state plane for campaign business.

In the video, Noem said her teeth needed to have an “adjustment” from a biking accident that took place years ago.

“But the team here was remarkable and finally gave me a smile that I can be proud of and confident in and that really is a gift that I think is going to be incredibly special to have. You know I think that I chose the team here at Smile Texas because they’re the best,” she said.

The video, which was simultaneously posted to all the governor’s social media pages, ends on an image of the company’s logo.

South Dakota law bans lawmakers from receiving gifts worth more than $100.

Noem’s office has not replied to previous requests for comment.