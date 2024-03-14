Jury finds father of Michigan school shooter guilty of involuntary manslaughter

A Michigan jury found James Crumbley, the father of school shooter Ethan Crumbley, guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter Thursday for the deaths of four students at Oxford High School in 2021.

Crumbley, along with his wife Jennifer Crumbley, are the first parents in the United States to be charged with having criminal responsibility for a mass school shooting.

The jury, which began deliberations Tuesday, reached the verdict that Crumbley was guilty of one count of involuntary manslaughter for each of the four students his son killed, NBC News reported.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald urged the 12-member jury to convict Crumbley during her closing remarks, arguing that the father ignored “glaring opportunities” to prevent his son from killing his classmates in November 2021.

In a statement following the jury’s ruling, McDonald said four children are dead because of the “gross negligence” of the Crumbleys.

“In Michigan, a parent has a legal duty and James Crumbley did not meet that duty. His failure to act led to the deaths of Madisyn, Tate, Hana and Justin. I know this verdict will not bring them back, but I hope it will serve as an example of the importance of holding those who enable gun violence accountable,” McDonald said in a statement.

In addition to his charges, Crumbley, 47, has been accused of failing to safely secure the gun his son used and not seeking help for the mental distress his son was experiencing. Prosecutors said the Crumbleys held a meeting with their son’s school to address a concerning drawing he had made on a math assignment. Instead of taking him home, the parents left the school and made DoorDash runs while the shooting occurred.

Crumbley frantically called 911 when the news of the shooting began to spread. He said the Sig Sauer 9 mm handgun he had purchased four days prior was missing and thought his son could be the shooter. Investigators said that a cable to properly lock the gun was still in its packaging in their home.

Previous court filings show a turbulent household, where Ethan Crumbley was often alone while his parents allegedly drank or fought. He wrote in his journal that he needed mental health help.

A jury found Jennifer Crumbley guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in February. She will be sentenced in April, NBC News noted. In December, Ethan Crumbley, now 17, was sentenced to multiple life sentences without parole.

The Crumbleys have both been in jail for more than two years since being charged, as they were unable to pay the $500,000 bond.