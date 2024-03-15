New York anti-bias laws cover nonresidents seeking employment, state’s top court rules

New York’s top court ruled Thursday that laws banning workplace discrimination cover people who are applying for jobs in New York but live elsewhere.

The New York Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that New York City and New York state human rights laws protect nonresidents who are not yet employed in the city or state but have “proactively sought an actual city-or state-based job opportunity.”

In the lawsuit, Nafeesa Syeed, a South Asian American woman and former Bloomberg reporter based out of Washington, D.C., claimed she was denied a job in New York because it was not a “diversity slot.”

In the ruling, the judges argue that the city and state are deprived of economic and civic contributions when individuals are denied the opportunity to work in New York.

Syeed began working for Bloomberg, headquartered in New York City with operations globally, in 2014. After she concluded she could no longer advance her career in Washington, Syeed applied for “various positions” at the New York bureau.

The ruling states that Syeed expressed interest on multiple occasions in the open position for a United Nations reporter posting. It was later filled by a man who “allegedly had less practical experience than plaintiff and less formal education,” the ruling states.

“After her managing editor in Washington, D.C. told plaintiff that defendant decided not to convert the U.N. job to a ‘diversity slot,’ she understood that she would only be considered for promotions to positions identified as such,” the judges wrote.

She filed the class action lawsuit in New York state court, asserting that the company violated state and city human rights laws by discriminating against her on the basis of sex and race by denying her promotions.

Bloomberg declined to comment.

Updated 12:58 p.m.