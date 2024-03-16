Miami Beach sets midnight spring beak curfew

The City of Miami Beach announced that it would be imposing a midnight curfew this weekend, ahead of expected spring break crowds.

The curfew will be in effect as of 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 15 until Monday, March 18 at 6 a.m., the city said in a release.

The news of the curfew follows an announcement from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), who said the state will be increasing its police presence at Miami Beach and other popular spring break destinations in an attempt to limit “mayhem.”

It will cover areas of the city “bounded by 23 Street and Dad Boulevard, Government Cut on the south, Biscayne Bay on the west, and the Atlantic Ocean on the east.”

Businesses that are in the area will have to close “sufficiently in advance” of the curfew, so people can avoid violating the new rule. Businesses can operate overnight for delivery services only, the city said.

Residents who live within the boundary and guests staying at hotels in the area are permitted to access their home or hotel. Employees leaving businesses are also able to travel within the outlined area to leave work.

The curfew does not apply to designated essential services like fire department, police and hospital services, the city’s release said.

The city has the authority to double fines for noncriminal traffic infractions and impound vehicles for violations within the zone.

DeSantis announced last week that more than 60 state troopers would be deployed to South Florida. State Highway Patrol has activated aviation drones and mobile command vehicles to assist with traffic management.

Troopers will use mobile automated license plate readers in Miami to identify people with outstanding warrants or people who are driving stolen vehicles.

Traffic mitigation, crowd control, DUI checkpoints and street closures are also part of the new plan. Surrounding residential neighborhoods will have increased security, DeSantis announced.

Beach goers will also undergo bag checks at beach access points and limited beach hours. Uniformed officers will patrol beaches in vehicles, on ATV’s and bicycles and by foot.

The announcement comes nearly a year after two fatal shootings in the city amid an influx of tourists and spring-breakers prompted then-Mayor Dan Gelber (D) to impose a curfew.



“While most may come here to enjoy the amenities of Miami Beach, the overwhelming volume of visitors, a few that come with bad intentions in the presence of guns, creates a wholly intolerable situation,” Gelber said at the time, emphasizing that he doesn’t “ask for spring break in our city” nor does he want it.

The city released an advertisement saying they were “breaking up” with spring breakers who “only want to get drunk in public and ignore laws.”