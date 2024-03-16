Shelter in place ordered for Pennsylvania community after reports of ‘several’ gunshot victims

A shelter-in-place was ordered Saturday morning in a Pennsylvania township after multiple people were shot, according to local police.

Middletown Township Police Department said there are “several” gunshot victims in Falls Township, per its Facebook post.

“There are several gun shot victims and it is unknown at this time if they are targeted or random, the police said in the post. “MTPD is monitoring our traffic and borders and it does not seem that the shooter has entered our township limits.”

The police said they have ordered multiple stores and an amusement park to close in the Middletown area, and others have voluntarily closed following the shootings.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement officials are assisting the Falls Township Police Department, per its social media post.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said he has been briefed on the matter.

“I’ve been briefed on the developing incident in Falls Township, Bucks County and directed @PAStatePolice to coordinate with our law enforcement partners and provide whatever support is needed on the ground,” he said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “For those in the area, please continue to shelter in place and listen to law enforcement’s direction.”

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) said he is in contact with police and is following the situation.

“We are monitoring a carjacking and a shooting in two sections of Falls Township,” he said on X. “I’m in touch with law enforcement officials as they pursue the suspect.”

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.