Three people fatally shot in Pennsylvania shootings

Three people were killed in a pair of shootings in Pennsylvania Saturday, according to authorities.

Andre Gordon Jr., 26, drove a stolen vehicle from Trenton, N.J., broke into a residence in Falls Township, Pa., and killed his stepmother and 13-year-old sister Saturday morning, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said at a press conference. Schorn said he then drove to a different residence, where he shot and killed another person with which he had two children.

He then “fled the scene,” according to Schorn, and carjacked a 44-year-old man at a parking lot of a Dollar General in Morrisville, Pa. The man was not injured, per Schorn. Following the incident, the carjacking victim’s vehicle was located without anyone in it in Trenton, N.J. Schorn said that authorities had “received information that Gordon is currently barricaded in New Jersey with hostages” at 12:22 pm at a residence in Trenton.

Gordon is believed to be “homeless and has ties to the Trenton area,” according to Schorn.

A spokesperson for the Trenton Police Department, Lisette Rios, confirmed to The Hill that people in the residence of a suspect “were evacuated” and that that suspect “did manage to flee the home prior to [t]he police establishing a perimeter.”

“At that time, the police believed that the suspect was in the residence alone,” Rios continued. The suspect was later observed on a nearby street. Trenton police officers responded and took the suspect into custody.”

Earlier in the day, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said he had been briefed on a “developing incident in Falls Township.”

“I’ve been briefed on the developing incident in Falls Township, Bucks County and directed @PAStatePolice to coordinate with our law enforcement partners and provide whatever support is needed on the ground,” he said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “For those in the area, please continue to shelter in place and listen to law enforcement’s direction.”