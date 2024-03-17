2 killed, 5 others wounded in DC shooting

Seven people were shot in an early morning shooting in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, leaving two killed and another five wounded, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said its officers responded at the intersection of 7th and P Streets, Northwest, to reports of a shooting just past 3 a.m. on Sunday morning. They found two men with gunshot wounds who died at the scene as well as four victims who were injured on the scene.

All four injured adults were transported to local hospitals, while another injured victim walked into a local hospital asking for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Police are still investigating the potential motive of the shooting. The police said in its press release that a preliminary investigation “suggests that one or more suspects intentionally discharged a firearm at the victims.”

The police department is offering an award of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the incident.

“We’re asking anyone who may have any information related to this incident or may have witnessed it to contact the Metropolitan Police Department,” Jeffrey Carroll, MPD executive assistant chief, said at an early morning press conference.