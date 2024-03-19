Arizona state rep resigns after report on sexual misconduct violation

An Arizona state representative has resigned from his role after a news report uncovered how he was sanctioned for sexual misconduct nine years ago while in college.

“Today and every day, I take responsibility for my actions,” Jevin Hodge (D) wrote in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. “I apologize now, again, to those that may have been caused pain by my actions. As a leader, I must demand more of myself.”

Hodge, 30, denied the allegations but stated, “Public service means knowing when to lead — and it also means knowing when to step aside.”

He served in the Arizona House for less than two months, having been appointed in January to fill the vacated seat in the state’s 8th District, which covers parts of Tempe, Phoenix, South Scottsdale and West Mesa.

His resignation comes one day after The Arizona Republic released a report , after the woman behind the allegations reached out to the news outlet.

She told the outlet she repeatedly rejected alleged sexual advances from Hodge in October 2015 while he was a student at George Washington University. She later filed a complaint with the university’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities and the university board concluded Hodge violated the university’s standards and committed sexual violence and sexual misconduct, The Arizona Republic reported.

The Hill has reached out to George Washington University representatives for comment on the report.

In a statement released on Monday, Hodge said he “had a consensual romantic encounter with another student” when he was 21 years old.

“We both had consumed alcohol and we remained clothed the entire time. I knew then as I know now that consent is non-negotiable, so when she made it clear she was not interested in containing, we stopped. She called a taxi, and I walked her out,” Hodge said.

“I take responsibility for all my actions and have used their experience to grow as an adult, but I must be clear: I unequivocally deny the allegations made against me,” he added.

Hodge claimed he asked police in 2016 to fully investigate the claims, but the request was denied by the university.

“I believe in taking responsibility for my actions. During the University hearing on this matter, I could see that I caused her emotional pain. I am sincerely sorry for the distress that I caused her,” he wrote.

Arizona House Democrats announced Hodge’s resignation Tuesday morning.

“We have accepted Representative Hodge’s resignation, which he offered in good faith and out of respect for our caucus, and we are prepared to move forward with the important business of the state,” Arizona House Democratic Leader Lupe Contreras wrote in a statement.

Hodge on Tuesday said he plans to continue working on behalf of Arizona families outside of the state Legislature.

By law, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will be required by law to nominate three Democrats from the district to fill the empty spot, The Arizona Republican reported. This will be the seventh time of this two-year legislative session the board was required to replace lawmakers, the outlet added.