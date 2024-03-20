Iowa lawmakers send bill making illegal immigration state crime to governor’s desk

The Iowa Legislature passed a bill making illegal immigration a state crime Tuesday, reinforcing federal laws against the practice and echoing other conservative states in a crackdown on immigration.

Senate File 2430 passed the state House 64-30 Tuesday, sending the measure to Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa), who is expected to sign it into law.

The bill makes illegal entry into Iowa a criminal misdemeanor and enables state courts to order deportations, as well as allowing law enforcement to escort people to border ports of entry to ensure they leave the country, matters that have historically been under jurisdiction of the federal government.

State Rep. Steven Holt (R), floor manager for the bill, said he pursued the legislation because the federal government was not doing enough to stop illegal immigration.

“The status quo of federal government failure is unsustainable,” Holt told The Des Moines Register. “I believe that in order to protect our communities and our state, we must push the envelope. And that is what this legislation does.”

If Reynolds signs the measure, it would take effect July 1.

It shares similarities with the controversial Texas S.B. 4 immigration bill, which a federal judge paused late Tuesday evening, after dueling orders allowed it to briefly go into effect earlier in the day.

Considered the most harsh anti-immigration law in the country, Texas S.B. 4 allows the state to imprison an illegal immigrant for 20 years or deport them. It also allows Texas law enforcement to search and detain any person suspected of crossing into the state illegally.

Critics of the Texas bill say the law could lead to civil rights violations and racial profiling, and the Mexican government has already said it will not accept any deportations from the Texas government.

The White House on Tuesday called the Texas law “another example of Republican officials politicizing the border while blocking real solutions.”