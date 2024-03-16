Sunday Shows preview: Gang rule throws Haiti into turmoil; 2024 election heats up

The recent gang violence in Haiti and the 2024 election heating up will likely be the focus of this week’s Sunday Shows.

Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced he will resign on Tuesday amid the chaos in the Caribbean country, with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs saying in an update last week that more than 360,000 people have been displaced because of the violence.

Author Mitch Albom, who was airlifted out of Haiti alongside seven other Americans earlier this week, will make an appearance on this week’s “Fox News Sunday.” He said that Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) helped him, his wife and eight other volunteers, two of whom are not American, leave his Have Faith Haiti orphanage in Port-au-Prince.

“I am back on American soil. Thank you to all have supported us during this difficult week. My wife and I are safe tonight,” Albom said Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter.

“Many Americans, Canadians, and others who are still stuck are not. The people of Haiti are not,” he continued. “I hope that our attention can turn to them and how we can help restore peace and safety to a beautiful country and its people, who deserve so much better.”

Republicans have pushed back against demands from the Biden administration for an extra $40 million in funding for a Kenyan-led multinational police force in Haiti as the violence in the country continues. The U.S. has previously committed $300 million to the security force, but the Biden administration has asked Congress to release an additional $50 million for the effort, with $10 million of the request being passed in September.

“The human suffering and devolving crisis in Haiti is tragic. Yet, after years of discussions, repeated requests for information, and providing partial funding to help them plan, the administration only this afternoon sent us a rough plan to address this crisis,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, who will appear on “Fox News Sunday” this week, and Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a joint statement Tuesday.

Both President Biden and former President Trump secured their respective nominations for their parties this week, setting up a rematch of the 2020 election. However, Trump’s former running mate, former Vice President Mike Pence, said he will not endorse the former president Friday.

“It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” Pence, who will appear on CBS’ “Face the Nation” this week, told Martha MacCallum on Fox News.

“Look, I’m incredibly proud of the record of our administration. It was a conservative record that made America more prosperous, more secure, and saw conservatives appointed to our courts in a more peaceful world,” Pence said. “But that being said, during my presidential campaign I made clear there were profound differences between me and President Trump on a range of issues.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), who faced pressure from Trump to overturn his state’s election results in the wake of the 2020 election, will make an appearance on NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday with Chris Stirewalt” this week.

Raffensperger took a swing at the former president in an editorial in January, saying he was repeating “recycled conspiracy theories” about his loss in the 2020 election.

“The big lie about the 2020 election, repeated now for more than three years, has brought forward no proof and nothing that hasn’t been publicly known since January 2021,” Raffensperger wrote in the editorial published in the National Review.

“The current variations, on display regularly during Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign thus far, are merely part of the dancing fountain of lies that have been disproven by the count, the recount, and the audit of the 2020 vote in Georgia. Not one single shred of evidence has been offered in its support, in my state or in any other,” he wrote.

Below is the full list of guests scheduled to appear on this week’s Sunday talk shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security spokesman John Kirby; Reps. Mike Turner (R-Ohio.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.).

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.); José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.); Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) and Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.); UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.); Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.); Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.); Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio.).

“Fox News Sunday” — Kirby; Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas); author Mitch Albom.

Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” — Reps. James Comer (R-Ky.) and Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.); Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R); Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson (R); former Department of Defense Chief of Staff Kash Patel.

NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday with Chris Stirewalt” — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R); Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R).