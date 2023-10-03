Program Analyst, Graduate Medical Education

Do you have a passion for shaping the future of healthcare through innovative graduate medical education initiatives? Are you a strategic thinker with a knack for building partnerships and driving positive change? If so, we want you to join our dynamic team at the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) as a GME Program Analyst! If you are someone who is a:

· Strategic Visionary: Develop short- and long-term strategies to boost funding sources for GME, implementing tactics to enhance GME initiatives.

· Partnership Maven: Cultivate strategic partnerships and coalitions to rally support for advancing GME on a national scale.

· Communication Virtuoso: Craft compelling briefs, reports, and documents tailored for diverse audiences, including hospital executives, policymakers, and educators.

· Rapid-Response Dynamo: Tackle accreditation requirements, policy changes, and GME transitions with agility and precision.

· Innovative Resource Developer: Create toolkits and learning resources to empower GME growth and excellence.

· Collaboration Maestro: Work closely with member institutions and partner organizations to identify roadblocks, share best practices, and drive impactful solutions.

· Project Leadership: Lead the charge in planning and facilitating virtual and in-person meetings, workshops, and conferences related to GME.

This may be what you’re looking for!

ABOUT AACOM

The American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, also known as AACOM, was founded in 1898 to lend support and assistance to the nation’s osteopathic medical schools, and to serve as a unifying voice for osteopathic medical education. The association is guided by its Board of Deans of member colleges of osteopathic medicine, and various other member councils and committees. AACOM represents and advances the continuum of medical education by:

• Supporting our member institutions as they educate the future physician workforce

• Increasing awareness of osteopathic medical education and osteopathic medicine

• Promoting excellence in medical education, policy, research, and service

• Fostering innovation and quality throughout medical education

WHAT YOU’LL DO

As a Program Analyst at the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM), you will play a pivotal role in advancing graduate medical education (GME) initiatives. Your responsibilities will be diverse and impactful, encompassing strategic planning, partnership development, data collection, analysis and visualization, communication, and project management.

WHO WE NEED

Our ideal team member will have the following:

EDUCATION:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience, required. Masters preferred

6+ years of work experience related to program management

A strong understanding of medical education and graduate medical education preferred.

EXPERIENCE:

Strong writing and editing skills—candidates should be able to communicate ideas clearly and concisely for a variety of audiences.

Experience conducting research and analyzing quantitative and qualitative information and sharing complex information through tools such as Tableau

Excellent organizational skills and keen attention to detail—candidates should have the ability to prioritize work and manage time on multiple projects and tasks to meet deadlines in a fast-moving and fluid policy environment.

Demonstrated ability to work both independently and collaboratively—candidates should be self-motivated, but also enthusiastic team players open to feedback and collaboration.

Curiosity, eagerness, and ability to develop new knowledge and skills Experience with webinar and conference calling systems such as Zoom, ReadyTalk etc.

Experience with meetings/event planning and execution.

Very strong communication skills (both written and oral)—comfortable communicating via email, phone, and face-to-face contact

WHAT WE DO FOR YOU

Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance

Company-provided life insurance, Short-Term Disability, and Long-Term Disability

Flexible Spending Account

403(b) with a generous employer match

11 annual company paid holidays

Vacation & sick time benefits

Parental Leave benefits

And more!

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS

This is a full-time position with annual leave, sick leave, health, dental, vision, disability insurance and a generous 403(b) match. The salary for this position is 75,000 – 80,000 annually.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

AACOM values diversity and is committed to creating an inclusive work environment. We provide equal employment opportunity for all applicants and employees. We do not discriminate based on any legally protected class or characteristic. Employment decisions are made based on qualifications, merit, and business needs. If you need assistance or accommodation due to a disability, please let your recruiter know.

For consideration, follow this link: https://smrtr.io/gJx4V. Your cover letter should address your experience, qualifications and why you are interested in joining the AACOM team. Please visit: https://aacom.org/ for more information about the organization.