Bottom Line: Senior transit staffer paves path for asphalt lobby 

Infrastructure

The ​National Asphalt Pavement Association hired Cassidy and Associates to lobby on issues related to the asphalt industry, implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization. One of the lobbyists on the account is Paul Sass, who spent two decades on Capitol Hill and was most recently the staff director of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

MARTA, Atlanta’s public transit service, hired Cardinal Infrastructure to lobby on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development appropriations (THUD) and IIJA and THUD report language. Auke Mahar-Piersma, the former deputy staff director of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Highways and Transit, will work on the account.

Mahar-Piersma — who also worked as the staff director of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials — will also lobby for the Austin Transit Partnership, which hired Cardinal Infrastructure to lobby on issues related to the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grants Program. The program funds transit investments including commuter and light rail, streetcar, bus and ferry transportation.

Health

Baptist Health Care hired Ballard Partners to help obtain a “federal critical access hospital” designation for Jay Hospital in Florida. Former Rep. Jeff Miller (R-Fla.), a close friend and adviser to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), will work on the account.

Police

The D.C. Police Union hired Modern Fortis to lobby on issues related to officer labor rights. Staffing hit its lowest level in 50 years, then-Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told the city lawmakers during a March budget hearing, and homicides have risen dramatically. Emily Coyle, former legislative director for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), will work on the account.

Media

Google Client Services hired K. Black Strategies to lobby on issues related to media regulation. Kate Black, former chief policy adviser to Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, will work on the account.

Juice

The Juice Products Association hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld to lobby on issues related to identity standards for pasteurized orange juice. One of the lobbyists on the account is Joseph Fawkner, former ​senior policy adviser on international trade and investment for Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.).